ALLEN AMERICANS SPONSORED CONTENT — Thanks to an exciting partnership between The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club and CW33, now select Allen Americans games will now be broadcasted live on CW33.

“We feel like there is nothing more exciting than Americans hockey games. They are so much fun and the atmosphere is electric. So, to be able to show that on TV now for select games, we’re really excited,” Johnny Mydra, Allen Americans president, said.

CW33’s broad reach in the DFW metroplex means that Americans hockey games will be available to more than 2.5 million households in the markets.

Selected dates for televised games will be announced soon. For more information about the Allen Americans, visit their website.

Watch the video player above for a full interview with Johnny Mydra, Allen Americans president, and Austin Larson, Allen Americans manager of new business.