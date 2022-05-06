DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas high school football is the real deal and arguably the best across the entire United States. The 2022 NFL Draft results only bolster that statement.

In the first round alone four Texas high school football alums were taken to fulfill their NFL dreams. So, how did Texas fare in the entire NFL Draft against the rest of the U.S.?

Well, to no one’s surprise the Lone Star State led the entire country with 32 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here’s a look at the top draftees by state based on high school:

Texas: 32

Georgia: 29

Florida: 22 (tied)

California: 22 (tied)

Ohio: 13

Alabama: 12

North Carolina: 10 (tied)

Louisiana: 10 (tied)

Tennessee: 9

According to the NFL, “Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia led the way with three players selected while 13 high schools — Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Washington), Archer (Lawrenceville, Georgia), Carlsbad (Carlsbad, California), Cherokee (Canton, Georgia), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), Klein (Spring, Texas), Long Beach Polytechnic (Long Beach, California), Marist (Atlanta, Georgia), Neville (Monroe, Louisiana), Plant (Tampa, Florida), Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), Saraland (Saraland, Alabama) and Southern University Lab (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) — each had two players selected.”