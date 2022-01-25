DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2022, headlined by legendary University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy.

The nine Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized in May at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. The class of 2022 is made up of players (from a certain decade) and coaches along with an announcer who’s honored as the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game.

Dick Stafford, Temple High School – 1959 & before

Ray Rhodes, Mexia High School – 1960s

Rodney Allison, Odessa High School – 1970s

Shea Walker, Port Arthur Jefferson High School – 1980s

Tony Brackens, Fairfield High School – 1990s

Colt McCoy, Tuscola Jim Ned High School, 2000s

Coach John Parchman, Midland Lee High School

Coach Joey McGuire, Cedar Hill High School

Robert Wilcox, Announcer at Iowa Park High School (Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game)