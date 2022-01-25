DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2022, headlined by legendary University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy.
The nine Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized in May at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. The class of 2022 is made up of players (from a certain decade) and coaches along with an announcer who’s honored as the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game.
- Dick Stafford, Temple High School – 1959 & before
- Ray Rhodes, Mexia High School – 1960s
- Rodney Allison, Odessa High School – 1970s
- Shea Walker, Port Arthur Jefferson High School – 1980s
- Tony Brackens, Fairfield High School – 1990s
- Colt McCoy, Tuscola Jim Ned High School, 2000s
- Coach John Parchman, Midland Lee High School
- Coach Joey McGuire, Cedar Hill High School
- Robert Wilcox, Announcer at Iowa Park High School (Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game)