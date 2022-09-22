DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you think we were going to get fall temperatures this early in the year? Unfortunately, the official start of the fall season will see continued heat late week and into the weekend as North Texas is seeing September wind down.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says a weak cold front will stall as the northernmost counties will experience slightly cooler temps than the rest of the region as the week comes to an end.

The center stresses to Texans to make sure to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest periods of the day, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning if spending time outside.

“A weak surface cold front moves across the Red River Valley today. Unfortunately, the strong upper high aloft will cause the weak front to stall around the I-20/30 corridors with little relief from the ongoing heat and above normal temperatures to end the week. Afternoon high temperature will remain 10 degrees or more above normal for some locations with records possibly being achieved across Central Texas where highs will reach near 100 degrees. Morning lows will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s each morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As the weekend arrives, hot and dry conditions will be present as a cold front is arriving on Sunday; something to note, no rain is expected with this cold front.

“Temperatures remain much above our seasonal normals as we enter into the weekend. Highs will drop to just slightly above normal once a cold front passes through late this weekend. No rain or storms expected to accompany the front,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas