Man on pedestrian crossing in autumn, in danger of being hit by car

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans, you may want to look twice before you cross the street according to new information from Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff LLP.

According to a report from the firm, Texas has the third most pedestrian deaths in the nation, following behind Florida and California.

Officials say they looked at data from 2012 to 2020 to determine which states had the most and least recorded pedestrian deaths.

So how many pedestrian deaths did the Lone Star State have during this time period? The study says about 5,225.

California leads the nation at 7,724 and Florida falls in second place at 5,615. For the full report, click here.