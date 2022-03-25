DALLAS (KDAF) — Despite news from Governor Greg Abbott of more than 77,000 new jobs being in Texas added in February, a new study is saying that Texas’s unemployment rate recovery is still slacking compared to much of the country.

A new WalletHub study has ranked the states based on which states’ employment rates are bouncing back the most, with Texas getting left behind.

WalletHub compared all 50 states, including Washington D.C., based on six key metrics to identify which states’ unemployment rates are bouncing back the quickest.

According to the study, Texas has earned the ranking of the state with the 7th worst unemployment rate recovery in the country, currently sitting at 4.7%.

The top 10 states doing the best are listed below:

Indiana Utah Nebraska Kansas Montana Oklahoma Minnesota Alabama New Hampshire Arizona

Here are some key findings from the study regarding Texas:

34.57% Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs February 2019) 675,341 unemployed people in February 2022 vs 501,844 in February 2019; 8th worst recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs February 2019) 40.48% Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs January 2020) 675,341 unemployed people in February 2022 vs 480,724 in January 2020; 4th worst recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs January 2020) 39.82% Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs February 2020) 675,341 unemployed people in February 2022 vs 483,015 in February 2020; 4th worst recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs February 2020) -27.36% Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs February 2021) 675,341 unemployed people in February 2022 vs 929,683 in February 2021; 17th worst recovery in the U.S.

Change in Unemployment (February 2022 vs February 2021) -11.27% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (February 2022 vs February 2019) 104,556 continued claims in February 2022 vs 117,832 in February 2019; 14th worst recovery in the U.S.

Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (February 2022 vs February 2019) 4.7% Unemployment Rate (February 2022) 13th highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

Unemployment Rate (February 2022)

For the full report, visit WalletHub.com.