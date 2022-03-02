DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has the 7th highest real-estate property taxes in the nation, according to a new WalletHub study.

In order to determine who pays the most relative to their state, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2022’s Property Taxes by State report, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. The report compares home and vehicle taxes across the nation and features insights from a panel of experts.

Here are some key findings of Texas real estate from WalletHub’s study:

Real-Estate Property Tax Rank: 45 th

Vehicle Property Tax Rank: 1 st

Real-Estate Tax on Median State Home Value: $3,099

Real-Estate Tax on Median U.S. Home Value: $3,907

Vehicle Property Tax on Best-Selling Car: $0