DALLAS (KDAF) — Tax Day 2022 is on April 18, which may seem like a long way away, but it may come sooner than you think. 81% of people think the government doesn’t spend their tax dollars wisely, according to WalletHub’s Taxpayer Survey.

In lieu of tax season, WalletHub has done a study ranking the states with the best and worst taxpayer returns on investments. To conduct this study, WalletHub contrasted state and local tax collections with the quality of services residents receive within the following categories: education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure.

Their top ten is as follows:

New Hampshire Florida South Dakota Georgia Virginia Missouri Texas Alask Utah Ohio

Here are some key findings from the study, regarding Texas:

7 th – Overall ROI

– Overall ROI 5 th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

– Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+) 39 th – Education

– Education 31 st – Health

– Health 38 th – Safety

– Safety 25 th – Economy

– Economy 30th – Infrastructure & Pollution

For the full report, click here.