Texas has 35,390 coronavirus cases as more businesses prepare to reopen

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – As Texas prepares to enter the next phase of reopening from the pandemic lockdown, coronavirus cases continue be reported across the state.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 251 new cases with 2 deaths.

“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases” says Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do: avoiding unnecessary crowds, keeping a safe 6-foot distance, wearing your cloth face covering when on public transportation or in businesses, and practicing good hygiene.”

Statewide, there have been 35,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Harris County has the most confirmed cases at 7,244. Dallas County comes in with the second-most cases. Tarrant County is 3rd with 2,813.

There are 15,977 actives cases across the state and 973 fatalities.

Tomorrow the state starts phase 2 of reopening businesses as gyms, salons, barbershops and others can begin reopening their doors.