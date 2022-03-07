DALLAS (KDAF) — With Tax Day approaching, a new WalletHub study says 44 million Americans are expecting to pay this year’s taxes late because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of tax season, WalletHub has released its report on states (including Washington D.C.) with the highest and lowest tax rates, to help people better understand this confusing time of the year.

Texans may be surprised to find out that Texas was ranked the state with the 11th highest tax rate in the nation.

“Surprisingly, though, low income taxes don’t always mean low taxes as a whole. For example, while the state of Washington’s citizens don’t pay income tax, they still end up spending over 8% of their annual income on sales and excise taxes. Texas residents also don’t pay income tax, but spend 1.8% of their income on real estate taxes, one of the highest rates in the country,” the report said.

Here is how Texas ranked in the following metrics, with 1 being the lowest and 51 being the highest:

41 st – Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate

– Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate 1 st – Income Tax

– Income Tax 45 th – Real-Estate Tax

– Real-Estate Tax 1 st – Vehicle Property Tax

– Vehicle Property Tax 48th – Sales & Excise Taxes

For the full report, click here.