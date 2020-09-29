Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Gov. Greg Abbott, right, presents the Governor’s Medal of Courage to Jack Wilson, left, who shot and killed 43-year-old gunman Keith Thomas who opened fire on the congregation and killed two people at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on Dec. 29, 2019. A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against Wilson for the fatal shooting. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church. Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server. The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

Share this story

morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News