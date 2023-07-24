Whataburger is putting its first digital kitchen in Austin, at 3201 Bee Cave Road.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is going into its robot tech era, as it prepares for its first digital kitchen.

The San-Antonio based chain will be building its first digital kitchen in Bee Cave, a town just west of Austin.

A first of its kind for the food chain, it will include a kiosk and a digital pick-up line, according to the Austin Business Journal. However, there will not be a dining room, customers instead can order food from their app and pick up the meal from a corresponding “food locker”.

The estimated cost of the digital kitchen is $150,150, 938, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The location is expected to open soon, keep updated with Whataburger.