DALLAS (KDAF) — Jonas Brothers fans don’t have to “hold on” any longer! The group’s new album titled, The Album will be out May 12.

It’s official!



FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.



Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

This is the band’s sixth studio album with Republic Records since their last release nearly four years ago with Happiness Begins.

Long gone are those Camp Rock Days, as the guys are now fathers and married. So it’s a no brainer that their new album will reflect who they are as artists now.

The boys have their fans anticipating for not only their album but also their tour. “Can’t wait to celebrate THE ALBUM with all of you all summer on THE TOUR!, ” Nick Jonas Tweeted.

Can’t wait to celebrate THE ALBUM with all of you all summer on THE TOUR! Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets Are you ready for the best summer ever?? pic.twitter.com/hXDiikm9FV — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 2, 2023

Texas fans have three opportunities to see the Rockstars in concert:

Austin, TX Sept. 3 San Antonio, TX Oct. 5 Houston, TX Oct. 7

Registration ended to become a Verified Fan on May 6 so if you haven’t become a verified fan—Sorry! But all hope isn’t gone, you can buy tickets now for their concert on August 30 at the Global life field in Arlington.