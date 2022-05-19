DALLAS (KDAF) — Anyone up for some live music, lawn games and great food? Also, did we mention it was free?

You can find all of that and more over at Community Day at the Film Friendly Texas Forum! The Texas Film Commission is throwing a Community Day on May 20 from 2-6 p.m. with food trucks, networking, tours of Southfork Ranch, live music by Lorena Leigh and more.

“Live music, lawn games, great food, FREE ADMISSION…you’ll find all of this at Community Day at the Film Friendly Texas Forum, so please – come hangout with us at @Southfork_Ranch! RSVP to filmmarketing@gov.texas.gov ahead of time if you plan on attending. We’ll see you there!”