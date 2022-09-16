Is eating out any cheaper than eating at home? (Getty)

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve got some serious questions about this report’s claim about Texas’ favorite burger.

A report from Top Agency is confusing to us, as loyal Texans, we recognize Whataburger as the Lone Star State’s favorite and best burger (even if there are serious contenders in the midst of this burger battle).

The report says, “Americans’ better half is undoubtedly the traditional cheeseburger. The love affair with this classic American food has grown by 10.6%, as consumer visits to 12 of the largest burger chains have increased since last year.”

It claims that these are the top five burger chains in Texas:

A&W Restaurants In-N-Out Burger Steak ‘n Shake Shake Shack Culver’s

Where is Whataburger? Trust us, we’re unhappy with the absence of Texas’ sweetheart fast food chain Whataburger. “While Steak ‘n Shake holds its own as the nation’s favorite burger chain by claiming the No. 1 position in 7 states, the return of customers in large numbers to all burger chains is a positive sign for the industry as a whole,” the report states.

Click here to check out the full report and all of its… interesting findings.