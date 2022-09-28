DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright folks, head to the fridge, grab a cold one, crack it open, sit back and relax. You’ve earned this! As September comes to an end, we know you’ve worked hard this year and as the fall and holiday season is on our doorstep, you need to take a breath before dealing with the rush that is October through December.

National Drink Beer Day is here on Wednesday, Sep. 28 and beer is more delicious, fun, and unique than most other alcoholic beverages out there. “While it’s relaxing to have a cold one when you get home from work, or to drink a brewski with your dinner, it’s also great to enjoy beer with friends. Cookouts, laid-back hangouts at a local bar, parties and festivals are all great occasions to knock back an icy cold beer,” NationalToday said.

Recently, Eat This, Not That! released a report of the most popular beer and cheap beer in every state and Texas seems to have a taste for its own creations. “In fact, according to a recent report from the World Health Organization, U.S. residents drink more beer than any other type of alcoholic beverage, consuming an average of 28.2 gallons of brew each year,” the report says.

For the Lone Star State, whether its beer or cheap beer, Texans love Lone Star. The report says, “Lone Star is the National Beer of Texas, so naturally many Texans drink it. Adolphus Busch, of Anheuser-Busch, actually helped found Lone Star in 1884.”