Anyone who’s been in the market for furniture in the last two years may have found themselves playing the waiting game, especially if they’ve purchased furniture manufactured in Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a high demand for furniture, including from those who had to suddenly outfit home offices and study areas, those stuck at home who got bored with their current furniture and decided to replace it, and those who wanted to spruce up their outdoor entertaining areas in order to host friends more safely.

China exports the most furniture worldwide, according to the World Bank, with Vietnam also being a major global supplier. But COVID-19-related factory shutdowns and global supply chain disruptions have caused furniture shipping delays and rising prices, leaving many consumers and retailers looking to other countries to source furniture, including from American manufacturers.

Giving Assistant examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find which states have exported the highest value of furniture so far this year. All exports occurred between January and April 2022, the latest data available. This analysis includes furniture, bedding, mattresses, cushions and other stuffed furnishings, as well as lamps and light fittings based on world trade classifications.

The U.S. has a rich history in furniture manufacturing, particularly in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the country. Since the late 1800s, the Piedmont region of North Carolina has been a leading area for furniture manufacturing due to access to quality timber and good transportation. Today, High Point, North Carolina, is home to the world’s largest furniture market.

In the Midwest, Michigan is home to La-Z-Boy, the inventor of the recliner, as well as Steelcase, Herman Miller, and Haworth—three of the largest commercial furniture manufacturers in the world. Indiana and Ohio have also grown their local furniture manufacturing expertise.

While American manufacturers sell to domestic customers, their products are also in demand worldwide. The U.S. has exported $3.2 billion worth of furniture from January to April 2022.

Read on to see if your state is among the nation’s biggest furniture exporters.

#15. New Jersey

Total value of exports: $61 million

#14. Kentucky

Total value of exports: $69 million

#13. Tennessee

Total value of exports: $70 million

#12. Pennsylvania

Total value of exports: $71 million

#11. North Carolina

Total value of exports: $77 million

#10. New York

Total value of exports: $83 million

#9. Wisconsin

Total value of exports: $103 million

#8. Indiana

Total value of exports: $111 million

#7. Georgia

Total value of exports: $114 million

#6. Florida

Total value of exports: $126 million

#5. Ohio

Total value of exports: $134 million

#4. Illinois

Total value of exports: $138 million

#3. California

Total value of exports: $298 million

#2. Michigan

Total value of exports: $301 million

#1. Texas

Total value of exports: $379 million

This story originally appeared on Giving Assistant and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.