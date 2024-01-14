TEXAS (KXAN) — Both the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas are encouraging Texans to conserve as much energy Monday morning as possible, amid freezing temperatures statewide.

The PUCT and ERCOT are calling for conservation efforts between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday morning “due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand and unseasonably low wind,” PUC leaders said in a Sunday release, adding that similar conditions are expected Tuesday.

ERCOT is asking both businesses and residents to conserve electricity use, officials said on social media.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. ERCOT will remain vigilant and communicate further if emergency operations are necessary due to continued freezing temperatures and very high demand in the morning hours. The PUCT and ERCOT continue to monitor weather conditions and will keep the public informed through their websites and social media channels. Jan. 14 Public Utility Commission of Texas release

In the PUCT’s release, officials said ERCOT is also requesting that all government agencies “implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.”

The PUCT runs a storm resources page outlining outage maps and electricity providers’ contact information. Officials added the PUCT will not allow electricity providers to disconnect services for customers “in Texas counties that are experiencing extreme weather conditions.”

Those experiencing and outage can report it to the PUCT by emailing consumer@puc.texas.gov or by calling 1-888-782-8477.