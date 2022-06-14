DALLAS (KDAF) — Being the second year Texas holiday Juneteenth has been federally recognized, WalletHub has released a new study looking at which state’s economies have the most racial equality in the nation, and the study says Texas is one of the best.

WalletHub officials say Texas’ economy ranked 5th in America for racial equality.

To determine this ranking, officials compared the states and Washington D.C. across eight metrics evaluating the difference between Black and white Americans, including annual income, unemployment rate and home ownership.

Here’s how Texas’ economy ranked in some of the metrics:

12 th – Median Annual Income

– Median Annual Income 7 th – Labor-Force Participation Rate

– Labor-Force Participation Rate 13 th – Unemployment Rate

– Unemployment Rate 10 th – Homeownership Rate

– Homeownership Rate 5 th – Poverty Rate

– Poverty Rate 1 st – Homeless Rate

– Homeless Rate 1st – Share of Unsheltered Homeless

For the full report, visit WalletHub.