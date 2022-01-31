DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter weather that’s expected to hit during the first week of February.

Crews are prepping themselves and the roads for the potential winter storm — they’re asking the public to be on the lookout for trucks pretreating highways over the next few days.

TxDOT says, “We’re already seeing some nasty weather throughout Texas and more is expected later this week, including possible wintry conditions. Take your time this week on the road & check driving and current road conditions at http://drivetexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292.”