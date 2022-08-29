DALLAS (KDAF) — A yummy campaign for Dairy Queen looks to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Throughout the month of September, Texas Dairy Queen restaurants will be raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Here’s how.
Officials say that for every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas with a total donation of $75,000.
What is a valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post and how can you help?
- Between Sept. 1 – 30, 2022, visit a Texas Dairy Queen restaurant and order a Blizzard Treat.
- Take a picture with your Blizzard and post on Instagram as a post. Make sure your profile is set to public
- Include #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX in the post.
Here are the Children’s Miracle Network in Texas:
- Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene
- Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin
- Christus Southeast Texas — St. Elizabeth in Beaumont
- Christus Southeast Texas — Jasper Memorial in Jasper
- The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio
- Texas Children’s Hospital — Houston
- Driscoll Children’s Hospital — Corpus Christi
- Children’s Health — Dallas
- Medical Center Hospital – Odessa
- Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital — Temple
- United Regional — Wichita Falls
- Shannon Medical Center — San Angelo
- UMC Children’s Hospital — Lubbock
- Christus Trinity Mother France — Tyler
- Cook Children’s — Fort Worth
- El Paso Children’s Foundation
If you want to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas directly you can donate any amount by going to DQTexas.com/ActsofSweetness. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will match online donations made through the month of September as well.