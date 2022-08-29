DALLAS (KDAF) — A yummy campaign for Dairy Queen looks to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Throughout the month of September, Texas Dairy Queen restaurants will be raising money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Here’s how.

Officials say that for every valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post shared in September, the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will donate $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas with a total donation of $75,000.

What is a valid #ActsofSweetness Instagram post and how can you help?

Between Sept. 1 – 30, 2022, visit a Texas Dairy Queen restaurant and order a Blizzard Treat.

Take a picture with your Blizzard and post on Instagram as a post. Make sure your profile is set to public

Include #ActsofSweetness and tag @DairyQueenTX in the post.

Here are the Children’s Miracle Network in Texas:

Hendrick Children’s Hospital in Abilene

Dell Children’s Ascension in Austin

Christus Southeast Texas — St. Elizabeth in Beaumont

Christus Southeast Texas — Jasper Memorial in Jasper

The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Texas Children’s Hospital — Houston

Driscoll Children’s Hospital — Corpus Christi

Children’s Health — Dallas

Medical Center Hospital – Odessa

Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital — Temple

United Regional — Wichita Falls

Shannon Medical Center — San Angelo

UMC Children’s Hospital — Lubbock

Christus Trinity Mother France — Tyler

Cook Children’s — Fort Worth

El Paso Children’s Foundation

If you want to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas directly you can donate any amount by going to DQTexas.com/ActsofSweetness. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council will match online donations made through the month of September as well.