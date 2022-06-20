DALLAS (KDAF) — Dairy Queen is treating Texans to five new summer Blizzard Flavors in celebration of the company’s 75 years in the Lone Star State.

“Just in time for fun-in-the-sun, Dairy Queen is celebrating the NEW Summer Blizzard Treat line up with FIVE refreshing Blizzard Treats,” officials said in a press release.

Here are the new summer flavors:

  • Oreo Cookie Dirt Pie
  • Girl Scout Thin Mints
  • Nestlé
  • Very Cherry Chip
  • Caramel Fudge Cheesecake

“All these Blizzard treats are perfect for Texans wanting to beat the heat with a cool, delicious treat from their friendly neighborhood Dairy Queen,” officials said in a press release.