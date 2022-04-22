DALLAS (KDAF) — Severe weather is making its way back in the forecast across Texas over the weekend and the Texas Division of Emergency Management has shared some tips on what to do when/if you get a weather alert.

When you’re at home and you get a severe weather alert you should:

When thunder roars, get indoors

Close doors and windows

Prepare for potential power outages

When you’re driving or in your car during a severe weather alert you should:

Stay in the car

Turn around, don’t drown if you see standing water

Avoid touching metal surfaces in the car