DALLAS (KDAF) — The United States of America is filled with some of the most beautiful cities in the world and there’s truly no shortage of good vacation ideas throughout the country.

The saying goes, truthfully, that everything is bigger in Texas and with it, comes beauty, good food, a million things to do and some of the best sports known to mankind. It’s no surprise that one of its cities was ranked among the 24 best places to visit in the country in a report from Trips to Discover.

“From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy. So if you’re looking for a starting point to explore this vibrant country, start with these interesting places,” the report said.

The state’s capital, Austin was named to the list for its Texas experience, music, craft beer, food, nature and more.

“If you think that all of Texas is one big stereotype about cowboy boots, 10-gallon hats, and cattle ranching, then add Austin to your U.S. travel list.

“This Texas city is unlike anywhere else in Texas and offers an exciting live music scene, lots of music and craft festivals, and access to some of the most beautiful nature in the south. Austin is also the gateway to over 14,000 square miles of Hill Country, which is full of vineyards and wineries that you can visit for tastings and tours,” the report said.