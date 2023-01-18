DALLAS (KDAF) — Some of the highest in-demand jobs in the modern job market are those in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Despite STEM jobs being available everywhere, some job markets are better suited for these professionals than others, including Austin which has been named the second-best city for STEM professionals in the nation by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared 100 of the largest cities in the nation across 21 different metrics, including per-capita job openings for STEM graduates and median wage growth for STEM jobs.

Austin had the second-highest number of professional opportunities in the nation and ranked exceptionally well for the quality of life.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked, with 1 being the best and 100 being the worst.

Dallas – 29

Houston – 35

San Antonio – 55

El Paso – 68

McAllen – 74

For the full report, visit WalletHub.