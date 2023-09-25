The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has options for even the pickiest eater! So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the two Texas cities have made it to WalletHub’s Best Cities for Vegetarians and Vegans.

“To determine the best and cheapest places for following a plant-based diet, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 17 key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness. The data set ranges from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to salad shops per capita,” Wallet Hub mentions vai the study.

Austin and Irving made the list at reasonable rankings. Austin came in the top 10 at No. 9. Austin has always been very food-inclusive when it comes to its restaurant scene. According to Veggies Abroad, the capital has over 50 vegan and vegetarian restaurants and bakeries! Did you also know that Austin is the home of the original Whole Foods?

Irving has the largest percentage of restaurants that serve vegetarian food coming in at No. 18. With 55.71 percent, it is 24.1 times greater than Laredo, Texas, (ranked No. 48) which has the lowest percentage, 2.31 percent.

For the complete list, click here.