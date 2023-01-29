DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than strolling along in the won with man’s best friends, better known as dogs.

A new year could mean new dogs to the family or a first-time furry friend and that means you need to know where are the best places to walk your dog in America. So, we checked out a report from Lawn Starter on the best cities in the country for walking your dog.

The report said, “Taking walks can give you and your pup a new leash on life — at least until the sidewalks end or where cars pose a hazard. Which cities offer the most ideal environment for roving with Spot?”

So, here are the top cities in Texas for walking your dog:

El Paso – 23

Plano – 30

McKinney – 34

Irving – 36

Houston – 42

Austin – 45

Waco – 56

Frisco – 62

Here are the top cities in the US:

San Francisco Colorado Springs Glendale Portland Oakland Los Angeles San Diego Boise Fremont Naperville