DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than strolling along in the won with man’s best friends, better known as dogs.
A new year could mean new dogs to the family or a first-time furry friend and that means you need to know where are the best places to walk your dog in America. So, we checked out a report from Lawn Starter on the best cities in the country for walking your dog.
The report said, “Taking walks can give you and your pup a new leash on life — at least until the sidewalks end or where cars pose a hazard. Which cities offer the most ideal environment for roving with Spot?”
So, here are the top cities in Texas for walking your dog:
- El Paso – 23
- Plano – 30
- McKinney – 34
- Irving – 36
- Houston – 42
- Austin – 45
- Waco – 56
- Frisco – 62
Here are the top cities in the US:
- San Francisco
- Colorado Springs
- Glendale
- Portland
- Oakland
- Los Angeles
- San Diego
- Boise
- Fremont
- Naperville