DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than strolling along in the won with man’s best friends, better known as dogs.

A new year could mean new dogs to the family or a first-time furry friend and that means you need to know where are the best places to walk your dog in America. So, we checked out a report from Lawn Starter on the best cities in the country for walking your dog.

The report said, “Taking walks can give you and your pup a new leash on life — at least until the sidewalks end or where cars pose a hazard. Which cities offer the most ideal environment for roving with Spot?”

So, here are the top cities in Texas for walking your dog:

  • El Paso – 23
  • Plano – 30
  • McKinney – 34
  • Irving – 36
  • Houston – 42
  • Austin – 45
  • Waco – 56
  • Frisco – 62

Here are the top cities in the US:

  1. San Francisco
  2. Colorado Springs
  3. Glendale
  4. Portland
  5. Oakland
  6. Los Angeles
  7. San Diego
  8. Boise
  9. Fremont
  10. Naperville