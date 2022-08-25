DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are on social media, you may have seen a video from social media stars Enkyboys.

The account is run by a Texas family and they post skits with each other, usually lipsyncing to audio from movies, songs, etc. What stands out most from this family’s videos is how well the youngest son Brice Gonzalez acts in these videos.

Despite not even reaching his teens, Brice understands acting principles and comedic timing really well, garnering millions of views and ongoing support in the comments.

It looks like all of that success and hard work has paid off as Brice has joined the cast of a new George Lopez NBC show Lopez v. Lopez.

The family announced the casting on Instagram, saying, “We are thankful and honored to have my son working with @georgelopez and @nbc MOM & DAD are so proud of you!!! #enkyboys.”

According to NBC, the show is a fictionalized version of George Lopez’s relationship with his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez, who also will star in the show.

“A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between,” an official description of the show says.

Brice will play Mayan’s 5-year-old son Chance. The show will premiere on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. on NBC. For more information about Lopez v. Lopez, click here.