DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween still may be a week away, but businesses have wasted no time in moving on to the next holiday season, including Texas icon Taco Cabana.

The chain has announced three limited-time food items set to be released on Nov. 9. Those items include:

Spicy Pork Flautas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Oreo Churros

Taco Cabana officials say their Spicy Pork Flautas are made with Guajillo peppers. They are sold in a three-pack with one dipping sauce and a six-pack with two dipping sauces.

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with chicken soup? Taco Cabana is also bringing back its fan-favorite Chicken Tortilla soup. It features shredded chicken, crispy corn tortilla strips, and jack and cheddar cheese.

Lastly, the brand has announced an exciting partnership with Oreo for its new Oreo churro menu item. They are sold in a five-pack for just $2.99.

For more information, click here.