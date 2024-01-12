DALLAS (KDAF) — Many events will be hosted throughout the city for MLK Weekend.

Texas Capital presents the Dallas Civil Rights History Symposium. The event will be held on MLK Day Jan. 13 and will explore the local influence of two iconic civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King Jr. and Juanita J. Craft.

Join the community at the African American Museum of Dallas on 3656 Grand Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The symposium will feature two panels: “MLK in Dallas: Dr. King’s Visits, and the Community Response” and the second panel, “It Starts With Me: Youth Activism in 21st-Century Dallas”.

There will also be tours that will be offered as well with a shuttle option included to see the Musical Hall at Fair Park where Dr. King spoke in 1963. You can also explore the recently opened Juanita J. Craft House in Wheatley Place.

Tickets are available here.