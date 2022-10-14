DALLAS (KDAF) — Halloween is still more than two weeks away but people are already preparing for the holiday season.

Nothing is more emblematic (food-wise) of Christmas than the official food choice of Santa himself, cookies. And, to get into the holiday season Blue Bell has returned its signature Christmas Cookies flavor to stores.

“We can’t keep this flavor under wraps any longer! Christmas Cookies Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today,” officials said in a tweet on Oct. 13.

Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar to create the sensation of eating a fresh Christmas cookie.

You can find this flavor in groceries stores across the state.