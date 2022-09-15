DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based food chain Schlotzsky’s is getting undressed ahead of National Pizza Month with a new menu item and a risque marketing stunt.

For a limited time, the brand is introducing Bare Naked Pizza to customers across the nation for just $4.99. Bare Naked Pizza is exactly what it sounds like, pizza crust with no sauce dough or toppings. It’s made from in-house, oven-baked sourdough bread to give customers a ‘one-of-a-kind sourdough pizza crust’.

Seems harmless enough; however, the chain has turned the heat up and has started an OnlyFans account to promote the menu item.

“Well hello there, you pizza lover, you. We’re a space for people like to eat pizza naked – err, we mean, eat naked pizza. Our crust is so good, you can eat it toppingless. That’s right. Just the crust in all its freshly baked, hot out of the oven, naked glory. Introducing Bare Naked Pizza by Schlotzsky’s. Available for purchase for a limited time,” says the accounts about section.

You can order Bare Naked Pizza and visit the menu items OnlyFans account from now until the end of National Pizza Month, Oct. 31.

Schlotzsky’s is undressing its pizza one topping at a time in slow, salivating seduction resulting in limited-time only Bare Naked Pizza