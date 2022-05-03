DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, get ready! One of the biggest music festivals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is making a comeback this May.

The So What?! Music Festival is back for the first time in five years, making its way to Choctaw Stadium from May 27-29.

On top of bringing big headliners such as I Prevail, Trippie Redd, The Ghost Inside, Rae Sremmund, 2 Chainz, Wage War, 3OH!3, the festival will feature a ton of Texas talent. So we have compiled a list of some of the music artists that are Texas-based:

Itiswhatitis – Dallas

UnityTX – Dallas

Crown the Empire – Dallas

Her Name is Karama – Dallas

Lost In Separation – Dallas

Upon A Burning Body – San Antonio

Polyphia – Plano

AnimalJam – Dallas

Dispositions – Fort Worth

Fire From the Gods – Austin

LockJaw – Dallas, Fort Worth

Amnesia Garden – Dallas

BALLISTA – Dallas

Close Your Eyes – Abilene

Kublai Khan – Sherman

Notions – Austin

Oh, Sleeper – Fort Worth

WORDS – Dallas

Maggie Lindemann – Dallas

Under Currents – Dallas

Future You – Dallas

A-Wall – Dallas

Alice Gas – Denton

All There Is – Dallas

InnerLux – Houston

For a full list of the artists slated to perform at the festival, visit sowhatmusicfestival.com.

This is an evolving list. We will update this story as further information becomes available to us.