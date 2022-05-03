DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, get ready! One of the biggest music festivals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is making a comeback this May.
The So What?! Music Festival is back for the first time in five years, making its way to Choctaw Stadium from May 27-29.
On top of bringing big headliners such as I Prevail, Trippie Redd, The Ghost Inside, Rae Sremmund, 2 Chainz, Wage War, 3OH!3, the festival will feature a ton of Texas talent. So we have compiled a list of some of the music artists that are Texas-based:
- Itiswhatitis – Dallas
- UnityTX – Dallas
- Crown the Empire – Dallas
- Her Name is Karama – Dallas
- Lost In Separation – Dallas
- Upon A Burning Body – San Antonio
- Polyphia – Plano
- AnimalJam – Dallas
- Dispositions – Fort Worth
- Fire From the Gods – Austin
- LockJaw – Dallas, Fort Worth
- Amnesia Garden – Dallas
- BALLISTA – Dallas
- Close Your Eyes – Abilene
- Kublai Khan – Sherman
- Notions – Austin
- Oh, Sleeper – Fort Worth
- WORDS – Dallas
- Maggie Lindemann – Dallas
- Under Currents – Dallas
- Future You – Dallas
- A-Wall – Dallas
- Alice Gas – Denton
- All There Is – Dallas
- InnerLux – Houston
For a full list of the artists slated to perform at the festival, visit sowhatmusicfestival.com.
This is an evolving list. We will update this story as further information becomes available to us.