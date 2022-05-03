DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, get ready! One of the biggest music festivals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is making a comeback this May.

The So What?! Music Festival is back for the first time in five years, making its way to Choctaw Stadium from May 27-29.

On top of bringing big headliners such as I Prevail, Trippie Redd, The Ghost Inside, Rae Sremmund, 2 Chainz, Wage War, 3OH!3, the festival will feature a ton of Texas talent. So we have compiled a list of some of the music artists that are Texas-based:

  • Itiswhatitis – Dallas
  • UnityTX – Dallas
  • Crown the Empire – Dallas
  • Her Name is Karama – Dallas
  • Lost In Separation – Dallas
  • Upon A Burning Body – San Antonio
  • Polyphia – Plano
  • AnimalJam – Dallas
  • Dispositions – Fort Worth
  • Fire From the Gods – Austin
  • LockJaw – Dallas, Fort Worth
  • Amnesia Garden – Dallas
  • BALLISTA – Dallas
  • Close Your Eyes – Abilene
  • Kublai Khan – Sherman
  • Notions – Austin
  • Oh, Sleeper – Fort Worth
  • WORDS – Dallas
  • Maggie Lindemann – Dallas
  • Under Currents – Dallas
  • Future You – Dallas
  • A-Wall – Dallas
  • Alice Gas – Denton
  • All There Is – Dallas
  • InnerLux – Houston

For a full list of the artists slated to perform at the festival, visit sowhatmusicfestival.com.

This is an evolving list. We will update this story as further information becomes available to us.