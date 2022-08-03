DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a backyard and need some extra side cash? A new mobile phone app allows you to rent out your backyard space as a private dog park.
It’s called Sniffspot. Just download the app, make an account and you can find private dog parks around North Texas hosted by area locals.
Whether you want a fully fenced dog park, lots or land or you just want to find a park all to yourself, there are plenty of options on the app. Other dog park options include:
- Dog water parks
- Dog hiking trails
- Dog agility parks
- Dog fields
- Dog beaches
- Indoor dog parks
- Small dog parks
- And more
After a quick glance through the app, North Texas has dozens of spots for you to explore, with places charging as low as $4 per hour. For more information, visit sniffspot.com.