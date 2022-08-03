DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a backyard and need some extra side cash? A new mobile phone app allows you to rent out your backyard space as a private dog park.

It’s called Sniffspot. Just download the app, make an account and you can find private dog parks around North Texas hosted by area locals.

Whether you want a fully fenced dog park, lots or land or you just want to find a park all to yourself, there are plenty of options on the app. Other dog park options include:

  • Dog water parks
  • Dog hiking trails
  • Dog agility parks
  • Dog fields
  • Dog beaches
  • Indoor dog parks
  • Small dog parks
  • And more

After a quick glance through the app, North Texas has dozens of spots for you to explore, with places charging as low as $4 per hour. For more information, visit sniffspot.com.