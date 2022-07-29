DALLAS (KDAF) — After much anticipation, Selena Quintanilla “Selena’s” estate has finally released her new Single “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti.”

The single was released on Friday, July 29, and is available on most music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Tidal, Amazon Music and more.

“Fall in love with Selena all over again with brand new arrangements beautifully curated for her fans. @warnermusiclat is proud to present, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’, the first new single from her new upcoming anticipated album, ‘Moonchild Mixes’,” her estate said on her official Instagram page.

This song is the first song released for her highly-anticipated posthumous album “Moonchild Mixes” which is expected to release on Aug. 26.