DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Archive of the Moving Image will be hosting a screening of sales films, television, commercials and other video shorts made by people in the Dallas film industry.

Officials are hosting the screening on Thursday, March 10, at the Texas Theatre. This screening will be presented in partnership with the Texas Film Commission and Top Ten Records.

They will also be accepting film and videotape drop-offs for the Texas Film Round-Up free digitization program before and after the event from 6 p.m . to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.