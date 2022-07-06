DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, well, well, it’s about time we celebrate the greatness that is young Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic with a full day’s worth of love. July 6th is Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County!

It was just last year when a resolution was passed to make July 6 Luka Doncic Day in Dallas County. Here’s an excerpt from judge Clay Jenkins, “We are thrilled and proud to have him serve as a representative to fine folks of Dallas County. Today we congratulate him on his accomplishments and look forward to more exciting years to come.”

Here’s why Luka Doncic Day is on 7/6 and not 7/7 to match his jersey number according to the Dallas Mavericks, “Some fans on social media questioned why the county didn’t wait a day to match the 7/7 date with Doncic’s No. 77 jersey; however, the decision was actually made with great intent and purpose. July 7 marks the somber fifth anniversary when five police officers were shot and killed by a Dallas gunman who used street protests conceal his ambush attack.”

Let’s take a quick look at the on-the-court numbers Doncic has produced for the Mavericks so far in his young, impactful career:

26.4 points per game

8.5 rebounds per game

8 assists per game

45.7 field goal percentage

33.7 three-point percentage

73.7 free throw percentage

He’s a three-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA, All-Rookie and 2018-19 Rookie of the Year. He’s also been stellar in international play for his home country of Slovenia. Basketball Reference also lists his nicknames as The Matador, El Matador, Cool Hand, The Don, Wonder Boy, El Nino Maravilla, Swaggy L, Luka Legend, Too Easy and Luka Magic.

During the 2021-22 season, Doncic averaged a near triple-double with over 28 points per game, 9 rebounds per game, and just shy of 9 assists per game.