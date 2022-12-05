DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re driving, in any state really, but especially in Texas, how do you feel about the drivers around you? Would you say you’re having a positive driving experience in the Lone Star State compared to others around the country?

Well, according to a study from Quote Wizard, you’re better off driving around Texas than the majority of the US.

““What? No way! Wrong.” After seven years, we’ve heard it all. No matter where a state ranks on our annual list of best and worst drivers, everyone thinks their state has the worst drivers in America. We dove into the data to find out which states actually do,” the study said.

Before we reveal where Texas landed, let’s take a look at the top 5 worst and best driving states in the country:

Worst:

Utah California Iowa Wisconsin Ohio

Best:

Connecticut Michigan West Virginia Delaware Arkansas

As far as Texas goes, it was close, but they were ranked the No. 24 best driving state in the country. The study looked at over 10 million insurance quotes to find the states that are home to the best, and of course, the worst drivers in America.

“Drivers were evaluated on four factors to determine overall driving quality. Those factors include: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations,” the study said.