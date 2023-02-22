DALLAS (KDAF) — Some Texans are glued to their phones watching TikTok videos, but other Texans are glued to watching murder and crime documentaries.

Using Cosmopolitan, Tudum, and Netflix, Smart Home Solutions found the top Netflix crime documentaries for each state. They used Google Trends to find the top 10 with the most searched shows.

Among the most-watched shows, Athlete A, The Tinder Swindler, and The Keepers were the top three. Texans were mostly watching ‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’ more than any other show.

Top Crime Documentaries and how many states watch them:

Athlete A– 11

The Tinder Swindler -11

The Keepers-10

American Murder -5

Wild Wild Country -4

Icarus-3

Making a Murderer– 3

The Phantom -2

Amanda Knox-1

The Staircase-1