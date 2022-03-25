DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is growing its workforce according to some encouraging news from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a record pace because we’ve built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to prosper,” Gov. Abbott said in a tweet.

According to that same tweet, Texas added 77,800 jobs in February and the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7%.

“BOOM! Texas AGAIN breaks all previous records for total #jobs!” Gov. Abbott added.

Download the CW33 app for more Good Fun, news and weather in the App Store or Google Play.