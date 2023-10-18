The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Being from the South, many paint Texans as being the most fearless. (There could be a little bit of bias in that statement from the writer of this article) Regardless, everyone has a phobia and a new study says that Texas’ phobia is rising to new ‘heights’.

In Oct. 2023, Casino.org surveyed 2,500 U.S. residents across the country about their biggest phobias, according to their study. According to the new study, most Texans have Acrophobia with 21 other states claiming it as well.

“Acrophobia, the fear of heights, takes the highest spot in America’s fear-o-meter, with 21 states claiming it as their biggest phobia. Whether it’s a towering bridge, rollercoaster, or sky-kissing skyscraper, many can’t shake off the ‘I won’t look down’ nerves. The sky may be the limit, but for these states, it’s an entirely different story” the study mentioned.

