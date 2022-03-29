DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, what would it take for you to stop drinking alcohol. Well according to a new study, a lot.

The American Addiction Centers has conducted a study asking drinkers how much weight they would accept in order to keep drinking, and for Texans, it’s about 15 pounds. The study says Americans overall would accept an extra 13 pounds to their weight to keep drinking alcohol.

Officials say that is the equivalent of carrying around 208 slices of bacon in your body.

Women surveyed said they were willing to gain less than men. The average amount of acceptable weight gain was 12 pounds, while men were comfortable with a 14 pound gain.

Comparing drinking and weight gain does have precedent, as many adults (53%) believe alcohol calories are different than regular calories. The study also found that almost half of adults surveyed think moderate alcohol drinking has health benefits.

For the full report, visit drugabuse.com.