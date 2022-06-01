DALLAS (KDAF) — According to Check to Protect, more than 53 million vehicles have open recalls, 1.24 million of those being Texas vehicles that have recalled airbags.

Over time recalled airbags can break down and become dangerous, creating a hazardous space in your vehicle when they were designed to be life protecting.

That’s why Check to Protect and local car dealers have designated June as Airbag Recall Repair Month in Texas. Officials say the campaign hopes to urge Texans to check their vehicles to see if their airbags have been recalled.

They also say that in Texas this issue disproportionately affects Latino vehicle owners who speak English as a second language or are considered low-income vehicle owners.

To see if your airbags have been recalled, click this link and enter either your license plate number or VIN number.