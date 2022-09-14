DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to try wine from one of the oldest wine-growing regions? Now you can.

Texans can now enjoy Wine from Lebanon featuring 15 winemakers including several female-owned and managed wineries, winemakers under 40 years old and winemakers utilizing indigenous grapes like Obaideh, Merwah, Meksassi and Sobbagiegh.

“Lebanon’s winemaking history stretches as far back to the Phoenicians and Cana where Jesus turned water into wine,” Sam A. Jaoude, managing partner at North American Wine & Spirit Importers LLC, said in a news release. “We have incredible terroir for growing grapes across the entire country and we felt it was finally time to share our story with the rest of the world.”

Interested wholesalers, retailers and restaurants can attend tasting events to try the wine firsthand. For more information, click here.