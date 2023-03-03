DALLAS (KDAF) — Procrastinating isn’t the best strategy, but it does give you one more day to find all those receipts!

When it comes to filing taxes, Texas is ranked #8 as the nation’s biggest procrastinator state, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce, a business website for new business owners, said, “Among four Texas cities cracked the top 50, including Austin (No. 11), Dallas (No. 29), Frisco (No. 34), and Houston (No. 49). This comes from Google search volume analysis for late tax filing terms.

The website reported that nearly (31%) of Americans procrastinate on filing their taxes until the last minute.

Additional highlights:

The average amount Americans expect to receive: $1,560 .

. Among the top reasons why Americans procrastinate on filing their taxes, 48% say it’s just too complicated and stressful.

say it’s just too complicated and stressful. 37% say it’s too time-consuming, and more than one-quarter (28%) say they’re not in a rush to file because they won’t get a refund.

The last day to file your taxes is April 18, make sure to visit the Chamberofcommerce website.