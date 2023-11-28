The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas is the season for family and friends but also gift giving. And Texans are among the states looking to spend the most this holiday season online.

A new study by financial publisher, The Lazy Trader, combined online search data from December 2019 for three years. The average monthly search volumes – for terms such as ‘Christmas gifts for women’ and ‘Christmas gifts for dad’ – were considered per 100,000 people to determine the states most likely to spend the most money online this December, according to the study.

Texas ranked No. 6 with 1,473 average monthly searches per 100,000 people for gift-related terms over the last four December.

“The Lone Star State is searching for ‘Christmas gifts for men’ 5,089 times per festive season; this is the sixth most popular term ahead of ‘Christmas stockings’, ‘Christmas gift ideas’, ‘Christmas gifts’, ‘Secret Santa’, and ‘Christmas gifts for mom,” the study mentions.

“On average, Americans expect to spend $1,000 during the festive season, with 71% accounting for gift purchases, proving that Christmas is indeed the season for giving. This research highlights the states expected to spend the most during the festive season; New Jersey takes the crown with the highest average monthly search volume over the last four years in December,” Robert Colville from The Lazy Trader commented.