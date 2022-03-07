DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether it’s beer, mixed drinks or whiskey if you’re out and about celebrating during St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll more than likely partake in some alcoholic beverages. Time2play found out what states drink the most during the holiday as well as what states spend the most on drinking.

The top 10 thirstiest states on St. Patricks Day are as follows:

Pennsylvania Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Nevada North Dakota Massachusetts West Virginia Florida Wyoming

Texas made it to the 18th spot on this list across the U.S. and will, on average, consume over three drinks while the top spot, Pennsylvania will consume over 4.25 drinks. Nebraska is at the bottom of this list’s barrel consuming on average only .78 drinks.

When it comes to money spent on drinking during St. Patrick’s Day, the top 10 looks different than the top thirstiest states:

New Jersey Washington D.C. Nevada Hawaii Michigan Texas Florida Wisconsin Massachussetts New York

Texans will on average spend nearly $50 ($49.94) per person on drinks while the top spot, New Jersey, will spend $57.76. Wonder what they’ll be spending their money on? Time2play’s research shows it will mainly be beer, mixed drinks and whiskey.