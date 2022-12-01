DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright, alright, alright, alright.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is making Texas proud once again after he was named one of PEOPLE Magazine’s 2022 “People of the Year”.

McConaughey sprang into action this year after his hometown Uvalde was affected by a horrific mass shooting, resulting in the deaths of 19 elementary school children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

The actor and his wife visited Uvalde talking to families and students there. He then met with lawmakers and President Joe Biden and urged them to make legislative changes following the shooting.

He shared his thoughts in a highly publicized news briefing and shared the story of a young girl who wore green high-top converse with a heart drawn on the toe. Those shoes were later used to identify her body.

Others chosen as “People of the Year” include Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Hudson, and Mila Kunis.

Learn more by clicking here.