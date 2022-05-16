DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some ranging highs across North Texas on Monday, May 16.

The center says a front will stall which will separate hot conditions to its south from seasonably warm conditions to its north. Basically, the southern portion of the region will experience highs reaching near 100 while the north will see high 80s into low 90s.

