DALLAS (KDAF) — The warm-up from the weekend will linger for a while in North Texas during the work week, but don’t you worry another cold front is on the way according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Mid-week, North Texas will see temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s and by Thursday a cold front will move into the region. With that cold front, according to NWS Fort Worth, comes a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Friday morning.

“A warming trend continues through next week as high temperatures climb into the 70s & 80s by mid-week. Another cold front will move across the region late Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will briefly cool into the 60s and lower 70s behind the cold front. With breezy, dry, and warm conditions remaining in place west of I- 35, elevated fire weather concerns will likely continue through much of next week.”

The cold front will move into the area late on Thursday bringing those chances for showers and thunderstorms at night and into Friday morning. Afterward, a cooldown will take place and bring the highs for Friday afternoon into the 60s and lower 70s. “Another cold front is expected to move across the region late Thursday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will briefly cool behind the front with highs in the 60s and lower 70s by Friday afternoon. Otherwise, expect clearing skies and breezy north winds through much of the day.”

NWS Fort Worth